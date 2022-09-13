English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Harsha Engineers International: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Harsha Engineers International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 13, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal IPO report on Harsha Engineers International


    Harsha Engineers International Ltd (HEIL) is the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in India (brass/steel/polyamide) with 50-60% market share in the organized market. It is also one of the leading players globally with market share of 6.5% for brass, steel and polyamide cages in CY21 (forming 75% of global bearing cage requirement). It caters to each of the top six global bearing companies and derives 75% revenue from this segment.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Given growth recovery in auto/auto ancillary and strong momentum in the midcaps, we expect the IPO to do well. We suggest investors to Subscribe for listing gains.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all IPO report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    13092022 - HARSHA ENGINEERS I -IPO - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Harsha Engineers International #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Motilal Oswal #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 03:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.