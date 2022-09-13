Subscribe to Harsha Engineers International: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Harsha Engineers International

Harsha Engineers International Ltd (HEIL) is the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in India (brass/steel/polyamide) with 50-60% market share in the organized market. It is also one of the leading players globally with market share of 6.5% for brass, steel and polyamide cages in CY21 (forming 75% of global bearing cage requirement). It caters to each of the top six global bearing companies and derives 75% revenue from this segment.

Valuation and Outlook

Given growth recovery in auto/auto ancillary and strong momentum in the midcaps, we expect the IPO to do well. We suggest investors to Subscribe for listing gains.

