 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Harsha Engineers International: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Sep 14, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Harsha Engineers International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 13, 2022.

ICICI Direct IPO report on Harsha Engineers International

Harsha Engineers International (HEIL) was incorporated on December 11, 2010. The part of the Harsha Group, HEIL is a leading engineering company that offers a diversified suite of products across geographies and end-use industries. It manufactures brass, steel and polyamide cages and stamped components with production facilities in Asia (India & China) and in Europe (Romania). HEIL’s market share is estimated to be ~50-60% in the Indian bearing cages market making it the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in the organised sector in India.

Valuation and Outlook

We assign a SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

14092022 - HARSHA ENGINEERS I -IPO - ici

Broker Research
TAGS: #Harsha Engineers International #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Sep 14, 2022 11:39 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.