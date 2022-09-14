English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Harsha Engineers International: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Harsha Engineers International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 14, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct IPO report on Harsha Engineers International


    Harsha Engineers International (HEIL) was incorporated on December 11, 2010. The part of the Harsha Group, HEIL is a leading engineering company that offers a diversified suite of products across geographies and end-use industries. It manufactures brass, steel and polyamide cages and stamped components with production facilities in Asia (India & China) and in Europe (Romania). HEIL’s market share is estimated to be ~50-60% in the Indian bearing cages market making it the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in the organised sector in India.



    Valuation and Outlook


    We assign a SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO

    Close

    Related stories


    For all IPO report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    14092022 - HARSHA ENGINEERS I -IPO - ici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Harsha Engineers International #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 11:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.