Subscribe to Harsha Engineers International: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct IPO report on Harsha Engineers International

Harsha Engineers International (HEIL) was incorporated on December 11, 2010. The part of the Harsha Group, HEIL is a leading engineering company that offers a diversified suite of products across geographies and end-use industries. It manufactures brass, steel and polyamide cages and stamped components with production facilities in Asia (India & China) and in Europe (Romania). HEIL’s market share is estimated to be ~50-60% in the Indian bearing cages market making it the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in the organised sector in India.

Valuation and Outlook

We assign a SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO

