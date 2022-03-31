English
    Subscribe to Hariom Pipe Industries: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Hariom Pipe Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 30, 2022.

    March 31, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Hariom Pipe Industries


    Hyderabad based steel product manufacturer, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. (HPIL), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 130cr, which opens on 30th Mar. and closes on 5th Apr. 2022. The price band is Rs. 144 - 153 per share. The IPO only comprises of fresh issue of shares. From the net proceeds, Rs. 50cr will be utilized to fund the capital expenditure; Rs. 40cr will be used to fund the working capital requirement of the company. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes. In Dec. 2020, the company converted certain preference shares/loans into equity shares at a price of Rs. 36 per share. Moreover, in Mar. - May 2021, HPIL allotted certain equity shares on preferential basis to a group of individual investors at a price of Rs. 36 per share.




    Valuation and Outlook


    At the higher price band, HPIL is demanding an EV/S multiple of 1.4x (to its FY21 sales), which is at discount to the peer average of 1.7x. Annualizing the H1 FY22 revenue, the demanded EV/S multiple is less than 1x, thus the issue is attractively priced. With infrastructure creation being one of the key themes of the government to revive the economy, we feel that there will be no dearth of demand for HPIL’s products. However, being a commodity play, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 31, 2022 09:47 am
