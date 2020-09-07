172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-happiest-minds-technologies-prabhudas-lilladher-5806431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Happiest Minds Technologies: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's Led by focus on digital and limited exposure to the legacy business, Happiest Minds derives ~97% of its revenues from new technologies including cloud (~31% of revenues), SaaS (~29% of revenues), Security solutions (~15% of revenues) and Analytics & IoT.

Broker Research

Prabhudas Lilladher's IPO report on Happiest Minds Technologies


Led by focus on digital and limited exposure to the legacy business, Happiest Minds derives ~97% of its revenues from new technologies including cloud (~31% of revenues), SaaS (~29% of revenues), Security solutions (~15% of revenues) and Analytics & IoT. Comparatively, mid-cap IT services companies listed in the US such as EPAM, Globant and Endava derive ~80-90% of their revenues from new technologies while Indian IT generates ~35-50% and Accenture generates ~65-70%. The company’s key business verticals include Edu-Tech (21% of revenue), Hi-Tech (21%), BFSI (18%) and Travel, Media & Entertainment (17%). Over the years, product engineering (51% of revenues) segment and TME vertical have clocked fastest growth. Its FY20 revenue stood at Rs6,982mn (US$ 98mn) with EBIT margin of 11%. USD revenue has grown at 17% CAGR over FY15-20 while EBIT margins have improved from -9% in FY18 to 11% in FY20 and 18.5% in 1QFY21. FCF/EBITDA stood at ~80% in FY20 with the company generating RoE of 31.3% in FY20.


Valuation and Outlook


We recommend Subscribe rating on Happiest Mind Technologies Ltd. IPO. Catalyst for Multiple expansion: 1) Margins to expand, 2) Client mining, 3) Large Deal wins. Key Risk: 1) Scalability, 2) Management transition, 3) Long tail of accounts.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #Happiest Minds Technologies #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

