172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-happiest-minds-technologies-kr-choksey-5802081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Happiest Minds Technologies: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (“HMT”) is a digital IT and product engineering service provider that positions itself as “Born Digital. Born Agile”.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on Happiest Minds Technologies


Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (“HMT”) is a digital IT and product engineering service provider that positions itself as “Born Digital. Born Agile”. The company focuses on delivering a seamless and end-to-end digital experience to customers. Its key service offerings include digital business, product engineering services, infrastructure management services and security. HMT offers solutions across the spectrum of digital technologies including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualisation (SDN/NFV), Big Data and Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Business Process Management (BPM) and security. In FY20, 96.9% of company’s revenues came from digital services, which is by far the highest among Indian IT services companies. Corresponding figure for 1QFY21 was 96.3%. 87.9% of its projects were delivered through the agile model in FY20, with the figure for 1QFY21 at 90.1%, reflecting a true digital-focused enterprise. HMT recorded revenue of ₹ 6.89 bn, EBIT of ₹ 769 mn and PAT of ₹ 717mn in FY20, with corresponding figures for 1QFY21 at ₹ 1.77 bn, ₹ 327 mn and ₹ 502 mn, respectively. HMT has reported robust revenue CAGR of 22.8% over FY18-FY20, and has steadily improved profitability as well, from - 8.5% EBIT margin in FY18 to 11% in FY20 and further to 18.2% in 1QFY21. The company’s IPO includes an offer for sale of ₹ 5.88 bn to ₹ 5.92 bn, and a fresh issue of ₹ 1.1 bn, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹ 24.2 bn to ₹ 24.4 bn.


Valuation and Outlook


Given HMT’s growth profile and >97% digital revenue share, we believe the company can comfortably command a PE of 24x-25x, which makes the IPO valuation fairly attractive for long term investors. We recommend a SUBSCRIBE to the issue, with the potential for healthy listing gains as well as long term stock price appreciation.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Happiest Minds Technologies #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.