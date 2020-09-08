Subscribe to Happiest Mind Technologies: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities IPO report on Happiest Mind Technologies

Positioned as “Born Digital. Born Agile”, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (HMTL) focus on delivering a seamless digital experience to its customers. Its offerings include, among others, digital business, product engineering, infrastructure management and security services. Its capabilities provide end-to-end solution in the digital space and has developed a customercentric focus that aims to fulfil their immediate business requirements and to provide them strategically viable, futuristic and transformative digital solutions.

Valuation and Outlook

Over the years and currently during the ongoing outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, it has successfully implemented its business continuity plans including to achieve efficient work-from-home practices to ensure connectivity across the enterprise.

