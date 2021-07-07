Subscribe to GR Infraprojects: Hem Securities

MARKET NEWS

Hem Securities has come out with its report on GR Infraprojects. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 03, 2021.

July 07, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
Hem Securities IPO report on GR Infraprojects


GR Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company with experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India and having recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.


Valuation and Outlook


Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue both for listing gain & long term purpose.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 7, 2021 04:08 pm

