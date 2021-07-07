Subscribe to GR Infraprojects: Hem Securities

IPO (Representative image)

Hem Securities IPO report on GR Infraprojects

GR Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company with experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India and having recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue both for listing gain & long term purpose.

