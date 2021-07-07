Subscribe to GR Infraprojects: Hem Securities
Hem Securities has come out with its report on GR Infraprojects. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 03, 2021.
Broker Research
July 07, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
IPO (Representative image)
Hem Securities IPO report on GR Infraprojects
GR Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company with experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India and having recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
Valuation and Outlook
Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue both for listing gain & long term purpose.
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More