Subscribe to Go Fashion (India): Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Go Fashion (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 16, 2021.

November 17, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on Go Fashion (India)


Go Fashion (India) Ltd (GFIL) is a women’s bottom-wear brand in India, with a market share of ~8% in the branded women’s bottom-wear market in FY20. GFIL is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of women’s bottom-wear products under the brand, ‘Go Colors’. Incorporated in 2010, GFIL is the first company to launch a brand exclusively dedicated to the women’s bottom-wear category. They have a pan India network of 459 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) in the country, with significant number of stores in Southern and Western India.



Valuation and Outlook


However, considering GFIL’s investment in digital channels, omnichannel engagement, focus on E-retail, distributive growth strategy to tap customers from tier 1 to tier 3 cities and expansions plans for existing and newer geographies, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Geojit #Go Fashion India #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 17, 2021 12:51 pm

