Subscribe to Go Fashion (India): Geojit

Geojit IPO report on Go Fashion (India)

Go Fashion (India) Ltd (GFIL) is a women’s bottom-wear brand in India, with a market share of ~8% in the branded women’s bottom-wear market in FY20. GFIL is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of women’s bottom-wear products under the brand, ‘Go Colors’. Incorporated in 2010, GFIL is the first company to launch a brand exclusively dedicated to the women’s bottom-wear category. They have a pan India network of 459 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) in the country, with significant number of stores in Southern and Western India.

Valuation and Outlook

However, considering GFIL’s investment in digital channels, omnichannel engagement, focus on E-retail, distributive growth strategy to tap customers from tier 1 to tier 3 cities and expansions plans for existing and newer geographies, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis.



