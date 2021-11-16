Subscribe to Go Fashion (India): Choice Equity Broking

Tarsons Products IPO

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Go Fashion (India)

Go Fashion (India) Ltd. (GFIL), which sells women’s bottom-wear under the brand name “Go Colors” is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,014cr, which opens on 17th Nov. and closes on 22nd Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 655 - 690 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 33.8cr will be used to fund the roll out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets (EBO); and Rs. 61.4cr will be utilized to fund the working capital requirement of the company. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band of Rs. 690, GFIL is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 13.8x, which is at premium to peer average of 10.9x. Thus the issue seems to be fully priced. However considering the target market potential & the market share of GFIL in the niche category coupled with the largest network of EBOs, we feel that it has the potential to expand the business and also almost fully recover the lost profitability due to the pandemic. Thus we assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.

