MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Go Fashion (India): Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Go Fashion (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 16, 2021.

Broker Research
November 16, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Tarsons Products IPO

Tarsons Products IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Go Fashion (India)


Go Fashion (India) Ltd. (GFIL), which sells women’s bottom-wear under the brand name “Go Colors” is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,014cr, which opens on 17th Nov. and closes on 22nd Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 655 - 690 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 33.8cr will be used to fund the roll out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets (EBO); and Rs. 61.4cr will be utilized to fund the working capital requirement of the company. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Valuation and Outlook


At higher price band of Rs. 690, GFIL is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 13.8x, which is at premium to peer average of 10.9x. Thus the issue seems to be fully priced. However considering the target market potential & the market share of GFIL in the niche category coupled with the largest network of EBOs, we feel that it has the potential to expand the business and also almost fully recover the lost profitability due to the pandemic. Thus we assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #Go Fashion India #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 16, 2021 04:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.