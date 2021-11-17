Subscribe to Go Fashion (India): Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital IPO report on Go Fashion (India)

Incorporated in 2010, Go Fashion Limited is one of the largest women's bottomwear brands in India. The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand, 'Go Colors'. They offer one of the widest portfolios of bottomwear products among women's apparel retailers in terms of colors and styles. As of May 31, 2021, Go Colors sold bottom-wear in over 50 styles in more than 120 colors.

Valuation and Outlook

We recommend investors subscribe for the listing gain and one can also buy at lower levels.

