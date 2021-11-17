MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Go Fashion (India): Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Go Fashion (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 17, 2021.

Broker Research
November 17, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital IPO report on Go Fashion (India)


Incorporated in 2010, Go Fashion Limited is one of the largest women's bottomwear brands in India. The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand, 'Go Colors'. They offer one of the widest portfolios of bottomwear products among women's apparel retailers in terms of colors and styles. As of May 31, 2021, Go Colors sold bottom-wear in over 50 styles in more than 120 colors.



Valuation and Outlook


We recommend investors subscribe for the listing gain and one can also buy at lower levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Arihant Capital #Go Fashion India #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 17, 2021 12:37 pm

