Subscribe to Global Health: ICICI Direct

Founded by renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan, Global Health Ltd is one of the largest private multispeciality tertiary care providers operating in the north and east regions of India. Under the ‘Medanta brand’, it operates five hospitals in five cities. It provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engage over 1,300 doctors spanning an area of 4.7 million square feet (sq ft). Core specialties include cardiology, cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics • Its flagship Gurugram facility was ranked as the best private hospital in India for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and was the only Indian private hospital to be featured in the list of top 200 global hospitals in 2021 • Bed capacity: Installed beds 2467 (mature (>six years): 1766, developing: 701), Q1FY23 occupancy:59.57%, ARPOB: | 58,960, ALOS: 3.22 days.

We assign SUBSCRIBE rating on the back of improving financials, decent valuation and growing investors interest in the hospitals space

