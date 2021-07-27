MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Glenmark Life Sciences: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Glenmark Life Sciences. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 24, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit IPO report on Glenmark Life Sciences


Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (GLSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease (CVS), central nervous system disease (CNS), pain management and diabetes. As of March 31st, 2021, they had a portfolio of 120 molecules and are adding on average 8-10 new molecules annually. They are also providing contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) services to pharmaceutical companies.



Valuation and Outlook


We assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering its strong focus on R&D, expansion plans(1726.6KL when completed), growth opportunity in CDMO services and expanding complex API portfolio.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Geojit #Glenmark Life Sciences #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jul 27, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.