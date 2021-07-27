Subscribe to Glenmark Life Sciences: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit IPO report on Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (GLSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease (CVS), central nervous system disease (CNS), pain management and diabetes. As of March 31st, 2021, they had a portfolio of 120 molecules and are adding on average 8-10 new molecules annually. They are also providing contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) services to pharmaceutical companies.

Valuation and Outlook

We assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering its strong focus on R&D, expansion plans(1726.6KL when completed), growth opportunity in CDMO services and expanding complex API portfolio.

