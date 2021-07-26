Subscribe to Glenmark Life Sciences: Anand Rathi

MARKET NEWS

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Glenmark Life Sciences. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 23, 2021.

July 26, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi IPO report on Glenmark Life Sciences


Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., was incorporated in the year 2011 and is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease (“CVS”), central nervous system disease (“CNS”), pain management and diabetes. The company also manufactures and sells APIs for gastro-intestinal disorders, anti-infectives and other therapeutic areas. Their API product portfolio comprises Atovaquone, Perindopril, Adapalene, Zonisamide, Teneligliptin, Desloratadine, Riluzole, Telmisartan, Etoricoxib, Voriconazole, Olmesartan, Rosuvastatin and Oxcarbazepine, among others.



Valuation and Outlook


Given the company’s leadership in select high value non-commercialized APIs in chronic therapeutic areas, cost leadership, strong management, strong balance sheet, growing business, high RoNW of 46.71% in the fiscal ended March 31, 2021 and reasonable valuations; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 26, 2021 07:52 am

