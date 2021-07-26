Subscribe to Glenmark Life Sciences: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi IPO report on Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., was incorporated in the year 2011 and is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease (“CVS”), central nervous system disease (“CNS”), pain management and diabetes. The company also manufactures and sells APIs for gastro-intestinal disorders, anti-infectives and other therapeutic areas. Their API product portfolio comprises Atovaquone, Perindopril, Adapalene, Zonisamide, Teneligliptin, Desloratadine, Riluzole, Telmisartan, Etoricoxib, Voriconazole, Olmesartan, Rosuvastatin and Oxcarbazepine, among others.



Valuation and Outlook

Given the company’s leadership in select high value non-commercialized APIs in chronic therapeutic areas, cost leadership, strong management, strong balance sheet, growing business, high RoNW of 46.71% in the fiscal ended March 31, 2021 and reasonable valuations; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating

