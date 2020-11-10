PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Gland Pharma: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its report on Gland Pharma. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 09, 2020

Nirmal Bang IPO report on Gland Pharma


Gland Pharma Ltd (GPL) was established in Hyderabad, India in 1978 and is present in sterile injectables, oncology and ophthalmic, and focus on complex injectables, NCE-1s, First-to-File products and 505(b)(2) filings. It has a consistent compliance track record with a range of regulatory regimes across the markets and has never got a warning letter from USFDA. It has seven manufacturing facilities in India, comprising four finished formulations facilities and three API facilities. As of June 30, 2020, GPL along with its partners has 267 ANDA filings in the United States, of which 215 were approved and 52 were pending approval.



Valuation and Outlook


However, going forward the higher revenue growth, improving profitability would make it a better choice among peers. We recommend “Subscribe” on the issue for long term gains.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #Gland Pharma #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Nirmal Bang #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

