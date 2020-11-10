Subscribe to Gland Pharma: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang IPO report on Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma Ltd (GPL) was established in Hyderabad, India in 1978 and is present in sterile injectables, oncology and ophthalmic, and focus on complex injectables, NCE-1s, First-to-File products and 505(b)(2) filings. It has a consistent compliance track record with a range of regulatory regimes across the markets and has never got a warning letter from USFDA. It has seven manufacturing facilities in India, comprising four finished formulations facilities and three API facilities. As of June 30, 2020, GPL along with its partners has 267 ANDA filings in the United States, of which 215 were approved and 52 were pending approval.



Valuation and Outlook

However, going forward the higher revenue growth, improving profitability would make it a better choice among peers. We recommend “Subscribe” on the issue for long term gains.

