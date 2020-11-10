PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Gland Pharma: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Gland Pharma. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 09, 2020

KR Choksey IPO report on Gland Pharma


Established in Hyderabad, India in 1978, Gland Pharma has grown over the years from a contract manufacturer of small-volume liquid parenteral products, to become one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and other markets. The company operates primarily under a business to business (B2B) model and have an excellent track record in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of complex injectables. This presence across the value chain has helped the company to witness the exponential growth. Company is promoted by Shanghai Fosun Pharma, a global pharmaceutical major. Company has 7 manufacturing facilities, of which 4 are for formulations & 3 are for APIs. The entire API production is consumed internally.


Valuation and Outlook


Hence, we recommend a “Subscribe” rating on the biggest Pharma IPO issue in the country, available at an attractive valuations.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Gland Pharma #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

