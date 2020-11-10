172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-gland-pharma-icici-direct-6095571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 62

Need 60 more seats to win

MGB : 62

Need 60 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Gland Pharma: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Gland Pharma. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 09, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct IPO report on Gland Pharma


Established in Hyderabad in 1978, Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused B2B companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and other markets. It is a niche player in sterile injectables, oncology and ophthalmic solutions with focus on first-to-file, 505(b)(2) filings and NCE- 1s. Along with its partners Gland has 267 ANDA filings (101 owned) in the US as of Q1FY21, of which 215 were approved. The company has seven manufacturing facilities in India, comprising four formulations facilities with 22 production lines and three API facilities. In 2017, Shanghai based Fosun Pharma had acquired a 74% stake in the company for US$1.09 billion.


Valuation and Outlook


With benefits of being an an out and out integrated injectable/ophthal manufacturer and B2B functionary combined, Gland offers a compelling proposition with its unblemished regulatory track record and customer stickiness besides long-standing manufacturing pedigree, justifying premium valuation. We have a SUBSCRIBE recommendation on the stock. At Rs 1500, the stock is available at 31.7x FY20.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 08:23 am

tags #Gland Pharma #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.