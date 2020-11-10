Subscribe to Gland Pharma: Geojit

Geojit IPO report on Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma Ltd (GPL), incorporated in 1978, is one of the fastest growing generic injectables-focused companies, developing products primarily for the U.S. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company sells products mainly under a Business to Business (“B2B”) model in over 60 countries. The 7 manufacturing facilities are situated in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and includes 2 sterile injectables facilities, 1 dedicated Penems facility, 1 oncology facility and 3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities. In 2017, Shanghai Fosun Pharma, a global pharmaceutical major with established presence in China and Africa, which are key growth markets for injectables, acquired 74% stake in the Company.



Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of Rs.1500, GPL is available at a PE of 20x on an annualized basis, which appears attractive. With a solid business model, no listed peers and the positive outlook for pharma, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.