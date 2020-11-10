Subscribe to Gland Pharma: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Gland Pharma. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 07, 2020
Geojit IPO report on Gland Pharma
Gland Pharma Ltd (GPL), incorporated in 1978, is one of the fastest growing generic injectables-focused companies, developing products primarily for the U.S. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company sells products mainly under a Business to Business (“B2B”) model in over 60 countries. The 7 manufacturing facilities are situated in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and includes 2 sterile injectables facilities, 1 dedicated Penems facility, 1 oncology facility and 3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities. In 2017, Shanghai Fosun Pharma, a global pharmaceutical major with established presence in China and Africa, which are key growth markets for injectables, acquired 74% stake in the Company.
Valuation and Outlook
At the upper price band of Rs.1500, GPL is available at a PE of 20x on an annualized basis, which appears attractive. With a solid business model, no listed peers and the positive outlook for pharma, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue.
