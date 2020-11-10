PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-gland-pharma-geojit-6097181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 124
MGB : 108

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Gland Pharma: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Gland Pharma. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 07, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit IPO report on Gland Pharma


Gland Pharma Ltd (GPL), incorporated in 1978, is one of the fastest growing generic injectables-focused companies, developing products primarily for the U.S. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company sells products mainly under a Business to Business (“B2B”) model in over 60 countries. The 7 manufacturing facilities are situated in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and includes 2 sterile injectables facilities, 1 dedicated Penems facility, 1 oncology facility and 3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities. In 2017, Shanghai Fosun Pharma, a global pharmaceutical major with established presence in China and Africa, which are key growth markets for injectables, acquired 74% stake in the Company.




Valuation and Outlook


At the upper price band of Rs.1500, GPL is available at a PE of 20x on an annualized basis, which appears attractive. With a solid business model, no listed peers and the positive outlook for pharma, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Geojit #Gland Pharma #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.