Subscribe to G R Infraprojects: Geojit
Geojit has come out with its report on G R Infraprojects. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 03, 2021.
Broker Research
July 05, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects are headed to the market with their initial share-sale offers next week to raise a little over Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively. (Image: Shutterstock)
Geojit IPO report on G R Infraprojects
G R Infraprojects Ltd (GRIL) is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India and having recently diversified into projects in the railway sector. Incorporated in 1995, GRIL’s principal business operations are broadly divided into (i) civil construction activities, providing EPC services; (ii) development of roads, highways on a Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis, including under annuity and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM); and (iii) manufacturing activities.
Valuation and Outlook
We assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective as growth in order book, pick up in execution, diversification to other sectors like railways provides visibility for future growth.
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More