Subscribe to G R Infraprojects: Geojit

Geojit IPO report on G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Ltd (GRIL) is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India and having recently diversified into projects in the railway sector. Incorporated in 1995, GRIL’s principal business operations are broadly divided into (i) civil construction activities, providing EPC services; (ii) development of roads, highways on a Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis, including under annuity and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM); and (iii) manufacturing activities.

Valuation and Outlook

We assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective as growth in order book, pick up in execution, diversification to other sectors like railways provides visibility for future growth.

