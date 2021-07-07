Subscribe to G R Infraprojects: Anand Rathi

Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects are headed to the market with their initial share-sale offers next week to raise a little over Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively. (Image: Shutterstock)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi IPO report on G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company. The company has experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India and having recently diversified into projects in the railway sector. The principal business operations are broadly divided into three categories: (i) civil construction activities, under which they provide EPC services; (ii) development of roads, highways on a Build Operate Transfer (“BOT”) basis, including under annuity and Hybrid Annuity Model (“HAM”); and (iii) manufacturing activities, under which they process bitumen, manufacture thermoplastic road-marking paint, electric poles and road signage and fabricate and galvanize metal crash barriers.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering the government’s focus on enhancing infrastructure assets in the country, primarily the road construction space will continue to attract investor. GR Infra with its efficient operations is well placed to benefit from the growth in the sector, we advise investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More