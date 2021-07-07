MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to G R Infraprojects: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on G R Infraprojects. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 06, 2021.

Broker Research
July 07, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects are headed to the market with their initial share-sale offers next week to raise a little over Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively. (Image: Shutterstock)

Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects are headed to the market with their initial share-sale offers next week to raise a little over Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively. (Image: Shutterstock)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi IPO report on G R Infraprojects


G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company. The company has experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 15 States in India and having recently diversified into projects in the railway sector. The principal business operations are broadly divided into three categories: (i) civil construction activities, under which they provide EPC services; (ii) development of roads, highways on a Build Operate Transfer (“BOT”) basis, including under annuity and Hybrid Annuity Model (“HAM”); and (iii) manufacturing activities, under which they process bitumen, manufacture thermoplastic road-marking paint, electric poles and road signage and fabricate and galvanize metal crash barriers.


Valuation and Outlook


Considering the government’s focus on enhancing infrastructure assets in the country, primarily the road construction space will continue to attract investor. GR Infra with its efficient operations is well placed to benefit from the growth in the sector, we advise investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #G R Infraprojects #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jul 7, 2021 11:27 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.