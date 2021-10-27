MARKET NEWS

English
Subscribe to FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 26, 2021.

October 27, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal IPO report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures


Incorporated in 2012, Nykaa is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, life style retail experience to consumers. Leading specialty Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) platform in India: Nykaa is the largest Specialty BPC Platform in India and enjoys the highest Average Order Value (AOV) among its peers. It has the largest luxury BPC platform. It is one of the fastest growing fashion platforms in India based on GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) growth. Fashion started in 2018 and now contributes ~16% to GMV, up from 10% in FY20.


Valuation and Outlook


We believe Nykaa is rightly placed to tap the high growth digital/online penetration in BPC/Fashion market. We recommend Subscribe. Investors with high risk appetite can Subscribe for Listing Gains given fancy for unique and first of its kind listing in the e-commerce space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #FSN E–Commerce Ventures #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Motilal Oswal #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Oct 27, 2021 11:49 am

