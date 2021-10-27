MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to FSN E-Commerce Ventures: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 27, 2021.

Broker Research
October 27, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures


FSN E-Commerce Fashion or “Nykaa“ is a multi-brand beauty, personal care and fashion platform. Nykaa is founded and promoted by Falguni Nair, a former managing director at Kotak Mahindra Capital Company. The brand name Nykaa is derived from the Sanskrit word nayaka, meaning ‘one in the spotlight’. In 2015, Nykaa expanded from online only to an Omni channel company and began selling products apart from Beauty. Going forward, Nykaa has plans to foray into international market and expand its presence in Middle East and Europe. Nykaa also plans to open more retail stores, setting up warehouses and reduce its borrowings which augurs well for the company in long term.


Valuation and Outlook


We expect Nykaa to benefit from prevailing tailwind in the industry, its strong technology led platform, strong relationship with global brands, diverse portfolio of own brands, content first approach, Omni channel presence, loyal customer base, planned expansion in Middle East and Europe, growth in Tier II & III cities and strong management team. Considering the prevailing opportunities, investors should look to invest in Nykaa’s IPO for listing gains as well as long term opportunity it presents.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #FSN E–Commerce Ventures #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Oct 27, 2021 01:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.