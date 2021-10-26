Subscribe to FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Hem Securities

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures

FSN E-Commerce Ltd have a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including its owned brand products manufactured by company. Company have established itself not only as a lifestyle retail platform, but also as a consumer brand. Company offer consumers an Omnichannel experience. Company operate its businesses primarily through arrangements with beauty, personal care and fashion brands, delivery companies, manufacturers, distributors and other vendors, including suppliers of packaging material.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, looking after scale of operations, strong management team, profitable concern & high growth prospects in industry due to large underpenetration, we believe that company has created an industry itself. Therefore, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for listing gain as well as long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More