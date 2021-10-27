MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 26, 2021.

Broker Research
October 27, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures


Beauty startup Nykaa, owned by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (FSN), is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 5,350cr, which opens on 28th Oct. and closes on 1st Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 1,085 – 1,125 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. It will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 42cr will be used for setting-up new retail stores; Rs. 42cr will be utilized in setting-up new warehouses; Rs. 156cr will be used for the repay/pre-pay certain debt by the company and Rs. 234cr will be used to acquire and retain customers. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Valuation and Outlook


There are no peers in the listed space that are engaged in the business similar to that of FSN. At higher price band of Rs. 1,125, the company is demanding an EV/TTM Sales multiple of 21.6x, which seems to be reasonably priced. Considering the growth potential in the beauty & personal space and also the lower e-commerce penetration, we feel that FSN has a huge untapped market. Thus, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #FSN E–Commerce Ventures #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Oct 27, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.