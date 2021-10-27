Subscribe to FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi IPO report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Nykaa are a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, and lifestyle retail experience to consumers. Since their incorporation in 2012, they have invested both capital and creative energy towards designing a differentiated journey of brand discovery for their consumers. Nykaa have a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including their owned brand products manufactured by them. As a result, they have established themselves not only as a lifestyle retail platform,but also as a consumer brand. Nykaa offer consumers an Omnichannel experience with an endeavor to cater to the consumers’ preferences and convenience.

Valuation and Outlook

Moreover, the rise of digital-only brands and the direct-to-customer online channel has introduced innovative and effective ways for brands to sell. Local emerging brands have also witnessed increased popularity and following in recent times. Considering the future prospect for the company and it being placed at a sweet spot as the first mover advantage we assign “Subscribe-Long Term” Rating to this IPO.



