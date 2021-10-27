MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on FSN E-Commerce VenturesC. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 26, 2021.

October 27, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi IPO report on FSN E-Commerce Ventures


Nykaa are a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, and lifestyle retail experience to consumers. Since their incorporation in 2012, they have invested both capital and creative energy towards designing a differentiated journey of brand discovery for their consumers. Nykaa have a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including their owned brand products manufactured by them. As a result, they have established themselves not only as a lifestyle retail platform,but also as a consumer brand. Nykaa offer consumers an Omnichannel experience with an endeavor to cater to the consumers’ preferences and convenience.



Valuation and Outlook


Moreover, the rise of digital-only brands and the direct-to-customer online channel has introduced innovative and effective ways for brands to sell. Local emerging brands have also witnessed increased popularity and following in recent times. Considering the future prospect for the company and it being placed at a sweet spot as the first mover advantage we assign “Subscribe-Long Term” Rating to this IPO.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Anand Rathi #FSN E–Commerce Ventures #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Oct 27, 2021 12:18 pm

