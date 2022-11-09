Subscribe to Five-Star Business Finance: Hem Securities

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nov 09, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Five-Star Business Finance. The research firm has recommended to Subscribe the ipo in its research report as on November 07, 2022.

2022 has been quiet for IPOs after a record fundraising last year

Hem Securities IPO report on Five-Star Business Finance

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is an NBFC-ND-SI providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, each of whom are largely excluded by traditional financing institutions. Company is headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with a strong presence in south India and all of its loans are secured by its borrowers’ property, predominantly being SORP.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence looking after all above,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:16 am
