Subscribe to Five-Star Business Finance: Hem Securities

2022 has been quiet for IPOs after a record fundraising last year

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on Five-Star Business Finance

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is an NBFC-ND-SI providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, each of whom are largely excluded by traditional financing institutions. Company is headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with a strong presence in south India and all of its loans are secured by its borrowers’ property, predominantly being SORP.



Valuation and Outlook

Hence looking after all above,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

09112022 - Five-Star Business Finance -IPO - hem