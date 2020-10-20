172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-equitas-small-finance-bank-kr-choksey-5984511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Equitas Small Finance Bank: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Equitas Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 19, 2020

KR Choksey IPO report on Equitas Small Finance Bank


Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL) launched in September 2016, as promoters had received RBI in-principle approval to establish a Small Finance Bank (SFB). It has a diversified business across small business loans, microfinance, vehicle finance & MSE Finance & NBFCs while having strong retail deposits (CASA + Term deposits). It also offers third party products like insurance, FASTag for toll plazas and asset management in mutual funds and xPMS. It has 856 banking outlets and 322 ATMs spread across 17 states and union territories in India. As on Jun’20, bank’s employee base was at 15,843 while borrowers and depositors were at 2.7 mn/0.9 mn, respectively.


Valuation and Outlook


Strong fundamental performance and adequate liquidity position provides an opportunity to grow business in future. The bank is being issued at valuation of ~1.23x P/BV at upper price band of INR 33 as on Q1FY21. We have a long term positive view on the stock and recommend SUBSCRIBE for the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Equitas Small Finance Bank #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

