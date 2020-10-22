172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-equitas-small-finance-bank-hem-securities-5995691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Equitas Small Finance Bank: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Equitas Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 19, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities IPO report on Equitas Small Finance Bank


Bank was the largest SFB in India in terms of number of banking outlets, and the second largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in Fiscal 2019. Bank offer a range of banking products and services to customers with a focus on serving the financially unserved and underserved customer segments in India. Bank’s strength lies in promoting financial inclusion within these segments, with Bank’s group beginning operations in 2007 as an NBFC providing microfinance loans through EMFL. Bank have been providing housing finance since 2011 through EHFL.


Valuation and Outlook


However looking after current market volaitility we recommend “Long term Subscribe” on the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 08:10 am

tags #Equitas Small Finance Bank #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.