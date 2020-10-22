Subscribe to Equitas Small Finance Bank: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Equitas Small Finance Bank

Bank was the largest SFB in India in terms of number of banking outlets, and the second largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in Fiscal 2019. Bank offer a range of banking products and services to customers with a focus on serving the financially unserved and underserved customer segments in India. Bank’s strength lies in promoting financial inclusion within these segments, with Bank’s group beginning operations in 2007 as an NBFC providing microfinance loans through EMFL. Bank have been providing housing finance since 2011 through EHFL.

Valuation and Outlook

However looking after current market volaitility we recommend “Long term Subscribe” on the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.