Subscribe to Elin Electronics: ICICI Direct

Dec 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Elin Electronics. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe” the ipo in its research report as on December 21, 2022.

ICICI Direct IPO report on Elin Electronics

Elin Electronics (Elin) operates in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry. It is a manufacturer of fractional horsepower motors, lighting, fans and small/ kitchen appliances, etc, for leading brands in India. Elin manufactures and assembles a wide range of products. It serves under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models • Among EMS players, the company has a market share of 12% in fractional horsepower motors, 7.2% in LED lighting & flashlights and 10.7% in small appliances as of FY21 • Consolidated revenues grew at a CAGR of ~18% over FY20-22.

Valuation and Outlook

We assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO.

