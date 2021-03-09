English
Subscribe to Easy Trip Planners: Ventura Securities

Ventura Securities has come out with its report on Easy Trip Planners. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 05, 2021.

March 09, 2021
 
 
Ventura Securities IPO report on Easy Trip Planners


Ease My Trip, established in 2008 provides investors with a unique opportunity to invest in the fast-growing online travel agency industry. Being bootstrapped, the management of the company has tended to be extremely cost conscious and this has enabled them to be profitable since inception. Their primary driver of business is that they do not charge a convenience fee and this is what sets them apart from their peers like Make My Trip, Yatra and Clear Trip.



Valuation and Outlook


At the higher price band of Rs 187 per share, Easy Trip Planners Ltd is valued at 25.5X FY23 earnings. We recommend a subscribe.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Easy Trip Planners #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Ventura Securities
first published: Mar 9, 2021 08:56 am

