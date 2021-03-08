Subscribe to Easy Trip Planners: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct IPO report on Easy Trip Planners

Easy Trip Planners (ETP), an online travel agency, was founded in 2008. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as ancillary value added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions. The company’s products and services are organised primarily in the following segments: (i) airline tickets (94% of revenues); (ii) hotels & holiday packages (5% of revenues) and (iii) other services (0.6% of revenue).

Valuation and Outlook

Taking cognisance of the huge growth opportunities for EaseMyTrip and a lean cost of operations that would aid flow of profitability to the bottomline, we recommend SUBSCRIBE rating to the issue. The company is available at a P/E of 61.5x on FY20 PAT.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

