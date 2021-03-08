Subscribe to Easy Trip Planners: Hem Securities

English
Hem Securities has come out with its report on Easy Trip Planners. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 04, 2021.

March 08, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Easy Trip Planners


EaseMyTrip is ranked second amongst Key OTAs in India, based on booking volumes for 9M-FY21 and third among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in terms of gross booking revenues in Fiscal 2020. Company offer a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as ancillary valueadded services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence , looking after all, we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short & long term.


#Easy Trip Planners #Hem Securities #IPO #subscribe
first published: Mar 8, 2021 02:00 pm

