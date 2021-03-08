Subscribe to Easy Trip Planners: Hem Securities

live bse live

EaseMyTrip is ranked second amongst Key OTAs in India, based on booking volumes for 9M-FY21 and third among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in terms of gross booking revenues in Fiscal 2020. Company offer a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as ancillary valueadded services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence , looking after all, we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short & long term.

