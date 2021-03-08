Subscribe to Easy Trip Planners: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit IPO report on Easy Trip Planners

Easy Trip Planners Ltd (ETPL), incorporated in June 4, 2008, is 2nd in terms of booking volume (as on 9MFY21) and 3rd in terms of gross booking revenue among the key online travel agencies (OTA) in India with a market share of ~4.6% in FY20. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets etc. They are recognized under the brand ‘EaseMyTrip’ and provides services through their websites (www.easemytrip.com and www.easemytrip.in), android and iOS based mobile applications.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of Rs.187, ETPL is available at P/E of 49x (annualized basis on FY21E EPS of Rs.3.8) which is fairly priced. With no listed peers and as travel business is expected to pick up its charm going forward, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering the wide distribution network, rising digitalization, negligible debt and asset light business model of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

