Subscribe to Easy Trip Planners: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Easy Trip Planners. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 08, 2021.

March 08, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital IPO report on Easy Trip Planners


Easy Trip Planners Limited (“ETPL”) was incorporated on June 4, 2008. ETPL is ranked 2nd among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in terms of booking volume in the 9 months ended December 31, 2020 and 3rd among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in terms of gross booking revenues in Fiscal 2020. They were the only profitable online travel agency among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in Fiscals 2018, 2019 and 2020, in terms of net profit margin.



Valuation and Outlook


The vaccination drive in India is a positive development. On a niche business model with its presence in internet domain, sharp recovery in travel & tourism going forward and massive expansion, We assign a “SUBSCRIBE rating on the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 8, 2021 02:00 pm

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

