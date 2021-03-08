Subscribe to Easy Trip Planners: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital IPO report on Easy Trip Planners

Easy Trip Planners Limited (“ETPL”) was incorporated on June 4, 2008. ETPL is ranked 2nd among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in terms of booking volume in the 9 months ended December 31, 2020 and 3rd among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in terms of gross booking revenues in Fiscal 2020. They were the only profitable online travel agency among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in Fiscals 2018, 2019 and 2020, in terms of net profit margin.

Valuation and Outlook

The vaccination drive in India is a positive development. On a niche business model with its presence in internet domain, sharp recovery in travel & tourism going forward and massive expansion, We assign a “SUBSCRIBE rating on the issue.

