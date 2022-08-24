Subscribe to DreamFolks Services: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang IPO report on DreamFolks Services

Dreamfolks is a dominant player & is India's largest airport service aggregator platform, facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers. They facilitate access to 100% of the 54 lounges currently operational in India, and also enjoyed a market share of over 95% of all India issued credit card and debit card access to airport lounges in Fiscal 2022.

Valuation and Outlook

With this, At the given upper price band of issue of Rs 326, Dreamfolk is offered at PE of 30.4x FY24E EPS which we feel is attractive. We recommend subscribing to the issue.

