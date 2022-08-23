Subscribe to DreamFolks Services: KR Choksey

KR Choksey IPO report on DreamFolks Services

DreamFolks Services Ltd (DreamFolks) is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform, an incubator of the industry with its unique, asset-light, capital-efficient business model. DreamFolks provides services to all the Card Networks operating in India, including Visa, Mastercard, Diners/Discover and RuPay; and many of India's prominent Card Issuers, including ICICI Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited and SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited. It has a global footprint extending to 1,416 touch-points in 121 countries worldwide, out of which 244 Touch-points are present in India and 1,172 touch-points overseas, as of March 31, 2022. The company's first mover advantage in the lounge access aggregator industry in India has enabled it to become a dominant player with a share of over 80% in the domestic lounge access market. In addition, it has partnered with various entities to facilitate access to around 57 restaurants / F&B outlets at 18 airports across India.

Valuation and Outlook

As a result, we recommend that DreamFolks Services Ltd IPO be rated 'SUBSCRIBE.'

