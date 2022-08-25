Subscribe to DreamFolks Services: Angel one

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Angel one IPO report on DreamFolks Services

Dreamfolks Services Limited (DFSL) is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. Company follows an asset light business model that integrates global card networks in India, card issuers and other corporate clients in India, including airline companies with various airport lounge operators and other airport related service providers on a unified technology platform. DFSL facilitates the customers of its clients to access the airport related services such as Lounge, Food & beverages, Spa, pick up and drop service amongst others. Company has 100% market share in facilitating 54 lounges currently operational in India and it also has over 95% market share of all India issued credit and debit cards access to the airport lounges.

Valuation and Outlook

Thus, we have a SUBSCRIBE rating on the issue from a medium to longterm perspective.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

24082022 - DreamFolks Services -IPO - angel