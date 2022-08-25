Subscribe to DreamFolks Services: Angel one

English
    Angel one has come out with its report on DreamFolks Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 23, 2022.

    August 25, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Angel one IPO report on DreamFolks Services


    Dreamfolks Services Limited (DFSL) is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. Company follows an asset light business model that integrates global card networks in India, card issuers and other corporate clients in India, including airline companies with various airport lounge operators and other airport related service providers on a unified technology platform. DFSL facilitates the customers of its clients to access the airport related services such as Lounge, Food & beverages, Spa, pick up and drop service amongst others. Company has 100% market share in facilitating 54 lounges currently operational in India and it also has over 95% market share of all India issued credit and debit cards access to the airport lounges.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Thus, we have a SUBSCRIBE rating on the issue from a medium to longterm perspective.


    Tags: #Angel One #Dreamfolks Services #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:27 pm
