Subscribe to DreamFolks Services: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi IPO report on DreamFolks Services

Dreamfolks Services is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. The company asset-light business model integrates global card networks operating in India (Card Networks), credit card and debit card issuers (Card Issuers) and other corporate clients, in India, including airline companies (Corporate Clients and along with Card Networks and Card Issuers, the Clients) with various airport lounge operators and other airport related service providers (collectively, the Operators) on a unified technology platform. Dreamfolks facilitate customers of Clients’ (Consumers) access to the following airport related services.



Valuation and Outlook

Considering the future prospect for the company and it being placed at a sweet spot as the first mover advantage we assign “Subscribe-Long Term” Rating to this IPO.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

24082022 - DreamFolks Services -IPO - anand