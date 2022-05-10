Subscribe to Delhivery: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Delhivery

Logistics services player Delhivery Ltd. (Delhivery), is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 5,235cr, which opens on 11th May and closes on 13th May 2022. The price band is Rs. 462 - 487 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. However from the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 2,000cr and Rs. 1,000cr will be utilized to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives, respectively. In Sept. 2021, Delhivery executed shares allotment to certain pre-IPO shareholders at a price of Rs. 380 per share, which is around 22% discount to the higher band of the IPO. With continuing volatility in the global equity market (arising from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, surge in crude & commodities prices and reemergence of Covid-19 cases in China), the company has reduced the IPO size by around 30% from an earlier target of raising Rs. 7,460.

Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band of Rs. 487, Delhivery is demanding an EV/TTM sales multiple of 4.7x, which is at premium to peer average of 2.9x. Considering the company’s loss making operations, we are assigning a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

