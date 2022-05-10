English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Delhivery: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Delhivery. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 10, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Delhivery


    Logistics services player Delhivery Ltd. (Delhivery), is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 5,235cr, which opens on 11th May and closes on 13th May 2022. The price band is Rs. 462 - 487 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. However from the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 2,000cr and Rs. 1,000cr will be utilized to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives, respectively. In Sept. 2021, Delhivery executed shares allotment to certain pre-IPO shareholders at a price of Rs. 380 per share, which is around 22% discount to the higher band of the IPO. With continuing volatility in the global equity market (arising from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, surge in crude & commodities prices and reemergence of Covid-19 cases in China), the company has reduced the IPO size by around 30% from an earlier target of raising Rs. 7,460.



    Valuation and Outlook


    At higher price band of Rs. 487, Delhivery is demanding an EV/TTM sales multiple of 4.7x, which is at premium to peer average of 2.9x. Considering the company’s loss making operations, we are assigning a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all IPO stories, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #Delhivery #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: May 10, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.