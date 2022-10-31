Subscribe to DCX Systems: Hem Securities

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oct 31, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Hem Securities has come out with its report on DCX Systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 28, 2022.

Hem Securities IPO report on DCX Systems

DCX Systems Ltd is among the leading Indian players for the manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in terms of manufacturing capability and revenue in Fiscal 2022 in the defence and aerospace sector .Company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies and are also involved in kitting. Company commenced operations in 2011 and have been a preferred Indian Offset Partner (“IOP”) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for executing aerospace and defence manufacturing projects.

Valuation and Outlook

Company is well-positioned to capitalize on industry tailwinds has track record of consistent financial performance along with experienced and qualified Promoters . Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:42 am
