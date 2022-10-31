Subscribe to DCX Systems: Choice Equity Broking

Representative Image

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on DCX Systems

Bengaluru based, DCX Systems Ltd. (DCX) a contract manufacturer primarily engaged in executing defence offset obligations, is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 500cr, which opens on 31st Oct. and closes on 2nd Nov. 2022. The price band is Rs. 197 - 207 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and OFS portion. DCX will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 110cr will be utilized for the prepayment/repayment of debt; Rs. 160cr will be used to fund the working capital requirement and another Rs. 44.9cr will be utilized to invest in wholly owned subsidiary (to fund the capital expenditure expenses).

Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band, DCX is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 1.2x, which is lower than the peer average. Considering the favorable macros for the defence manufacturing sector and for the company, we feel the IPO is attractively priced. Thus we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

