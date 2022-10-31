English
    Subscribe to DCX Systems: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on DCX Systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 28, 2022.

    October 31, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on DCX Systems


    Bengaluru based, DCX Systems Ltd. (DCX) a contract manufacturer primarily engaged in executing defence offset obligations, is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 500cr, which opens on 31st Oct. and closes on 2nd Nov. 2022. The price band is Rs. 197 - 207 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and OFS portion. DCX will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 110cr will be utilized for the prepayment/repayment of debt; Rs. 160cr will be used to fund the working capital requirement and another Rs. 44.9cr will be utilized to invest in wholly owned subsidiary (to fund the capital expenditure expenses).


    Valuation and Outlook


    At higher price band, DCX is demanding an EV/Sales multiple of 1.2x, which is lower than the peer average. Considering the favorable macros for the defence manufacturing sector and for the company, we feel the IPO is attractively priced. Thus we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #DCX Systems #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:34 am
