Subscribe to Data Patterns (India): ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Data Patterns (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 14, 2021.

December 14, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
ICICI Direct IPO report on Data Patterns (India)


Data Patterns Ltd (DPL) is among the few vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solution providers catering to the indigenously developed defence industry. Design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions including processor, power, radio frequencies (RF) and microwave, embedded software and firmware. Fastest growing player in defence & electronics space with proven in-house design and development capabilities.


Valuation and Outlook


At the upper end of the price band, it is valued at ~56x P/E for FY21. We assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Data Patterns India #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 14, 2021 02:36 pm

