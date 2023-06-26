English
    Subscribe to Cyient DLM: Geojit

    Geojit has come out with its report on Cyient DLM. The research firm has recommended to " Subscribe " the ipo in its research report as on June 26, 2023.

    June 26, 2023
    Geojit IPO report on Cyient DLM

    Cyient DLM Limited (CDL) is an integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and solutions provider with a focus on the entire life cycle of a product, including design, build, and maintenance. CDL’s solutions primarily comprise the manufacture of: (i) printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (PCBA), (ii) cable harnesses, and (iii) box builds, which are used in safety-critical systems in Aerospace &Defence, Medical, Industrial and Railways. Incorporated in 1993, CDL leverages the design capabilities of the Promoter, Cyient Limited, a leading engineering services provider with over three decades of domain expertise providing engineering and design solutions.

    Valuation and Outlook

    CDL has a bright future ahead considering its robust order book, reduced debt post IPO and strong promoter backing augurs well for the company. We assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a short to medium term basis.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    26062023 - Cyient DLM Ltd -IPO - geo

