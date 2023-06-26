Subscribe to Cyient DLM: Geojit

IPO

Cyient DLM Limited (CDL) is an integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and solutions provider with a focus on the entire life cycle of a product, including design, build, and maintenance. CDL’s solutions primarily comprise the manufacture of: (i) printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (PCBA), (ii) cable harnesses, and (iii) box builds, which are used in safety-critical systems in Aerospace &Defence, Medical, Industrial and Railways. Incorporated in 1993, CDL leverages the design capabilities of the Promoter, Cyient Limited, a leading engineering services provider with over three decades of domain expertise providing engineering and design solutions.

Valuation and Outlook

CDL has a bright future ahead considering its robust order book, reduced debt post IPO and strong promoter backing augurs well for the company. We assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a short to medium term basis.

