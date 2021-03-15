Subscribe to Craftsman Automation: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey IPO report on Craftsman Automation

Craftsman Automation Ltd. is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely powertrain and other products for the automotive segment, aluminium products for the automotive segment, and industrial and engineering products segment. It is the largest player involved in the machining of cylinder blocks and cylinder heads in the intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment as well as in the construction equipment industry in India and is among the top three-four component players with respect to machining of cylinder block for the tractor segment in India. It is present across the entire value chain in the Automotive-Aluminium Products segment, providing diverse products and solutions. It offers comprehensive solutions and products to its long standing domestic and international customers in each of the segments in which the company operates with strong in-house engineering and design capabilities.

Valuation and Outlook



At the upper band of issue price, Craftsman Automation Ltd. will trade at a Price/EPS multiple of 59x of its annualized 9MFY21 financials, which is below its peers. We believe that the current price band is undervalued, looking at the growth potential in the company and anticipate listing gains and give a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to Craftsman Automation IPO.



