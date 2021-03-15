Subscribe to Craftsman Automation: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit IPO report on Craftsman Automation

Craftsman Automation Ltd. (CAL) is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, (i) Automotive-powertrain and other products (ii) Automotive- Aluminium products and(iii) Industrial and engineering products segment. They are the largest player involved in the machining of cylinder blocks and cylinder heads in the intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment as well as in the construction equipment industry in India. They are present across the entire value chain in the Automotive-Aluminium products segment, providing diverse products and solutions.



Valuation and Outlook

We assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective, on the back of healthy growth in the OEM segment due to lower base and reduction in debt.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More