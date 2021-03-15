Subscribe to Craftsman Automation: Geojit

English
Geojit has come out with its report on Craftsman Automation. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 13, 2021.

March 15, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on Craftsman Automation


Craftsman Automation Ltd. (CAL) is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, (i) Automotive-powertrain and other products (ii) Automotive- Aluminium products and(iii) Industrial and engineering products segment. They are the largest player involved in the machining of cylinder blocks and cylinder heads in the intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment as well as in the construction equipment industry in India. They are present across the entire value chain in the Automotive-Aluminium products segment, providing diverse products and solutions.




Valuation and Outlook


We assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective, on the back of healthy growth in the OEM segment due to lower base and reduction in debt.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 15, 2021 04:46 pm

