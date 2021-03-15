English
Subscribe to Craftsman Automation: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global has come out with its report on Craftsman Automation. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 15, 2021.

March 15, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
The group commenced operations in 1986 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and led by Mr. Srinivasan Ravi a first generation entrepreneur with over 34 years of industry experience. Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering Company primarily engaged in Automotive Powertrain, Automotive Aluminum and Industrial Engineering. The Company's products caters to various segments ‐Commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, two wheelers, tractors and industrial sectors. The Company is the largest player involved in the machining of cylinder blocks and cylinder heads in the intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment as well as in the construction equipment category. It is amongst the top three‐four component players in machining of cylinder block for tractor segment in India. The Company has presence across the entire value chain in the Automotive, Aluminium Products segment, providing diverse products and solutions.



Valuation and Outlook



We recommend "SUBSCRIBE to the issue for listing gains". The investors fancy for companies catering to electric vehicles industry and good primary market conditions can surprise on post listing despite expensive valuations.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ajcon Global #Craftsman Automation #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 15, 2021 05:02 pm

