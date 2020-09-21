Subscribe to Computer Age Management Systems: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's IPO report on Computer Age Management Systems

Headquartered in Chennai, CAMS is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent with market share of ~70% based on mutual fund’s average AUM managed by its clients and serviced as of July 2020. Company is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group. Company offers integrated services for receipt, verification and processing of financial and non-financial transactions for the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector, largely the mutual fund industry. Over the last five years, it has grown its market share from approximately 61% in FY15 to approximately 69% in FY20, based on AAUM serviced. Its mutual fund clients include four of the five largest mutual funds as well as nine of the 15 largest mutual funds based on AAUM during July 2020.

Valuation and Outlook

We thus advise investors with a long-term investment horizon to SUBSCRIBE to the issue.

