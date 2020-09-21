172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-computer-age-management-systems-way2wealth-5866851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Computer Age Management Systems: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on Computer Age Management Systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 21, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Way2Wealth's IPO report on Computer Age Management Systems


Headquartered in Chennai, CAMS is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent with market share of ~70% based on mutual fund’s average AUM managed by its clients and serviced as of July 2020. Company is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group. Company offers integrated services for receipt, verification and processing of financial and non-financial transactions for the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector, largely the mutual fund industry. Over the last five years, it has grown its market share from approximately 61% in FY15 to approximately 69% in FY20, based on AAUM serviced. Its mutual fund clients include four of the five largest mutual funds as well as nine of the 15 largest mutual funds based on AAUM during July 2020.


Valuation and Outlook


We thus advise investors with a long-term investment horizon to SUBSCRIBE to the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Computer Age Management Systems #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Way2Wealth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.