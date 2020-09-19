172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-computer-age-management-services-yes-securities-5860061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: YES Securities

YES Securities has come out with its report on Computer Age Management Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 17, 2020

YES Securities's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services


CAMS is the market leader with ~70% market share in the duopoly market of Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA). CAMS derives almost 72% of the revenues as a direct charge to AMC on their AAUM. Hence, it is a direct proxy on growth in AUMs for the asset management companies which it serves (total 16, 4 out of the top 5 AMCs in the country). Following a moderate growth in FY21 (COVID impact), we expect AMC industry to register 15% AUM CAGR over the medium term. CAMS is looking to diversify its revenue base with addition of AIFs and Insurance companies to its client roster.


Valuation and Outlook


The company earns a healthy RoE of 35%+, has zero debt, has a dividend payout policy of at least 65% and generates robust free cash every year. The valuations are reasonable at FY22E P/E of 26x. We assign a SUBSCRIBE rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:37 pm

