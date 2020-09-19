172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-computer-age-management-services-motilal-oswal-5860041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Computer Age Management Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 18, 2020

Motilal Oswal's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services


Computer Age Management Services Ltd. (CAMS) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to MFs and other financial institutions. It is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of MFs.
Integrated Business Model and longstanding relationships: CAMS is well-positioned to capitalize on the MF industry growth backed by its diverse portfolio of services, pan-India physical network, domain expertise and comprehensive risk management system. It has PAN India presence in 25 states with a network of 271 centres. It enjoys high entry barriers as replicating such an integrated business model in-house would be challenging for clients. Further the clients are sticky, given the deep integration CAMS enjoy with them.


Valuation and Outlook


At the higher end of the price band, the issue is valued at 35x FY20 P/E, which seems fully priced in. However, we like the company, given its leadership position, integrated business model, pan-India presence and robust financials. We recommend Subscribe for Long Term to the IPO as CAMS enjoy first mover advantage, asset light business model and high entry barriers. Risk: (1) Top 5 clients contribute 71% to its revenues, (2) technological disruption and (3) data security & privacy.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Computer Age Management Services #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Motilal Oswal #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

